Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage missed the first game of the season at Oregon State on Friday.
Coach Mike Gundy said Bundage had a setback about 10 days ago with the back issue he’s been dealing with. Gundy kept him out and is expecting an update on Bundage sometime this week.
“We might hold him out again this week, just depends on how he’s feeling,” Gundy said. “He’s got a back issue and they’re hard to determine. Sometimes guys come back quick, sometimes they don’t.”
Bundage is expected to be back fairly soon depending on his pain tolerance. Gundy said he is practicing with the first and second unit. He started 11 games for the Cowboys last season and his 62 tackles were the fourth-most on the team. Bundage entered this season as the second-leading returning tackler.
The Cowboys are stretched thin at the linebacker position. Gundy moved safety Malcolm Rodriguez to starting linebacker against Oregon State. He finished with nine tackles and was named OSU’s Week 1 defensive MVP.