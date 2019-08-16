Oklahoma State quarterbacks Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders continue to split reps during the quarterback battle, which gives center Johnny Wilson plenty of practice snapping balls to both players.
Wilson has snapped to former OSU quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Taylor Cornelius during his time with the Cowboys. He could potentially start his senior season by snapping to two quarterbacks in the same game.
Wilson said snapping to both quarterbacks isn’t a problem for him.
“I don’t even notice,” Wilson said of the quarterback changes. “They just change in and out — a little different voices, but that’s it.”
Wilson, who joined the Cowboys as an ESPN four-star prospect out of Midland, Texas, has emerged into a team leader whom the coaching staff can count on. He redshirted his first year and cracked the starting lineup by his redshirt sophomore season.
Now, he is the anchor of an offensive line that helped the Cowboys offense hold a national top-15 ranking in 2018 in scoring, passing, total offense and first downs. Wilson has embraced his leadership role and understands it comes with his position.
“Being the starting center, you kind of roll with it,” Wilson said. “You are kind of the leader anyways. I have to go out there and lead the offensive line, and the guys out there with me have to trust me. It is a position thing. You get thrown into it.”
Wilson has spent a lot of time establishing trust with both of his quarterbacks. The three of them spend time fishing together, and those engagements help create better chemistry on the field.
“I think it’s just a bonding thing,” Wilson said. “Once you get those quarterbacks to trust you, they don’t have to worry about the line so much. They’re able to go back there, do their thing and see the field and do their jobs.”
Spencer and Brown have different cadences at the line of scrimmage. Wilson said Spencer’s cadence is a little faster than Brown’s, but the number of reps he has had with both quarterbacks has allowed him to become familiar with both cadences. He just goes when they say go, Wilson said.
Head coach Mike Gundy and offensive line coach Charlie Dickey both said the shotgun snap has made the center-quarterback comfort level less of a concern.
“We play so fast that essentially everybody is just getting lined up and executing,” Gundy said.
Wilson’s previous two quarterbacks were 6-foot-5 (Rudolph) and 6-6 (Cornelius). Brown is listed at 5-11 and Sanders at 6-2. The difference in height could be a factor for a center when snapping in the shotgun formation, but not for Wilson.
“Mason was like a medium height kind of guy,” Wilson said. “Corn was super tall, so I knew that I didn’t have to worry about snapping over his head because I knew that if it was high to me, then it was going to hit him right in the face.
“With these guys, they’re a little bit shorter, but I haven’t had problems snapping with them yet. I trust that they’re in the right spot and they’ll catch it, and they trust me to snap it.”