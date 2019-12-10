Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard

OSU running back Chuba Hubbard leads the nation with 1,936 rushing yards (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Four Heisman trophy finalists were invited to New York on Monday and college football’s leading rusher in running back Chuba Hubbard wasn’t one of them. Hubbard leads the country with 1,936 rushing yards and his 21 rushing touchdowns are tied for second.

Although he wasn’t invited to New York, Hubbard posted a Twitter video thanking voters and fans for supporting him in the Heisman race.

“I’m blessed to be in this position,” Hubbard said in the video. “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates and any of y'all. So I just want to take this time to say thank you. I’m forever proud to be a Cowboy, and I’m going to keep working hard for y'all.”

Hubbard is now the second single-season rusher in Oklahoma State history behind Barry Sanders. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is one of six running backs in the previous 10 years to have rushed for at least 1,900 yards before the bowl game to not be named a Heisman finalist.

Taylor finished last year with 2,194 rushing yards with 1,989 of those yards coming before the bowl game. Taylor wasn’t a finalist last year, and he and Hubbard both rushed for more than 1,900 yards this season. Neither of them were invited to New York.

This year’s Heisman finalist are Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, LSU quarterback Joe Borrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Hurts was one of the four athletes invited to New York over Hubbard despite Hubbard being named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Former Alabama running backs Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry are the only two running backs to win the Heisman in the past decade. Henry won the 2015 Heisman Trophy and finished the season with 2,219 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. He had 1,986 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns by the time the Heisman voting was done. That’s just 50 yards and two touchdowns more than Hubbard has right now.

Ingram, who won the 2009 Heisman Trophy, finished the year with 1,658 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He had 1,542 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns before the National Championship.

Henry won the Heisman over former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who threw for 4,109 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2015. He also ran for 1,105 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hubbard’s stats aren’t too far from Henry’s but still couldn’t get an invite.

No running back was included in this year’s group of finalists despite having at least one running back named a finalist in seven of the past 10 seasons. Here is a look at how the Heisman finalists who were running backs in the past decade matchup against Hubbard.

All stats listed are before the bowl games

Chuba Hubbard stats: 309 carries, 1,936 yards, 21 TDs; 21 catches 183 yards, 0 TDs

2017—Heisman Trophy winner: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield

Bryce Love (Stanford): 215 carries, 1,848 yards, 16 TDs; 6 catches, 33 yards, 0 TDs

2015—Heisman Trophy winner: Alabama RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry (Alabama): 339 carries, 1,986 yards, 23 TDs; 10 catches, 97 yards, 0 TDs

Christian McCaffrey (Stanford): 319 carries, 1,847, 8 TDs; 41 catches, 540 yards, 4 TDs

2014—Heisman Trophy winner: Oregon QB Marcus Mariota

Melvin Gordon (Wisconsin): 309 carries, 2,336 yards and 26 TDs; 17 catches, 151 yards, 3 TDs

2013—Heisman Trophy winner: Florida State QB Jameis Winston

Tre Mason (Auburn): 283 carries, 1,621 yards, 22 TDs; 11 catches, 121 yards, 0 TDs

Andre Williams (Boston College): 329 carries, 2,102 yards, 17 TDs; 0 catches

2011—Heisman Trophy winner: Baylor QB Robert Griffin III

Trent Richardson (Alabama): 263 carries, 1,583 yards, 20 TDs; 27 catches, 327 yards, 3 TDs

Montee Ball: 275 carries, 1,759 yards, 32 TDs; 20 catches, 255 yards, 6 TDs

2010—Heisman Trophy winner: Auburn QB Cam Newton

LaMichael James (Oregon); 281 carries, 1,682 yards, 21 TDs; 13 catches, 169 yards, 1 TD

2009—Heisman Trophy winner: Alabama RB Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram (Alabama): 249 carries, 1,542 yards, 15 TDs; 30 catches, 322 yards, 3 TDs

Toby Gerhart (Stanford): 311 carries, 1,736 yards, 26 TD; 10 catches, 149 yards, 0 TDs

