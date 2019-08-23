STILLWATER — If fans received a dollar for every time the word “discipline” was referenced in regards to the Oklahoma State football team this summer, their wallets and purses would be full.
The OSU coaching staff has made it its mission to create a more disciplined team this year. Head coach Mike Gundy and second-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles have said penalties directly cost the Cowboys a couple of wins last season.
Ranking in the top 10 in the country with three sacks per game showed how aggressive the OSU defense could be last year. The 70.5 penalty yards per game exposed some of the mental lapses that happened along the way. OSU ranked ninth in the Big 12 Conference in penalty yards and 115th in the country.
“Those are things we’ve talked a lot about here,” Gundy said after the first day of fall camp. “If we play a really good team and they beat us, then they beat us, but we don’t want to give them the game. We want to make them beat us.
“If you’re undisciplined, in most cases, you can give games away. We’re working as hard as we can to be the most disciplined team as possible.”
Most coaches in college football would like to minimize penalties as much as possible, and Gundy is no different. However, he isn’t naïve to think that penalties aren’t a part of the game. The Cowboys will see their share of yellow flags throughout the season, but it’s the type of penalties for which they’re flagged that concern Gundy.
Gundy said the Cowboys will be called for pass interference on occasion because of the tight and aggressive pass coverage they play. Those types of penalties are what he calls competitive penalties. Gundy shared at the OSU media luncheon on Friday the difference between competitive penalties and undisciplined penalties.
“Maybe I led everybody down the wrong path. It’s not like we’re going to play games and not have any penalties,” Gundy said. “But what I’m concerned with are undisciplined penalties. That’s what we’ve stressed. I would like to see those minimized. That’d make me feel better.”
Gundy can live with the competitive penalties. It’s the 15-yard penalties after hitting a guy out of bounds or the avoidable facemask call that he is looking to eliminate. Some facemask penalties are just by happenstance.
Gundy said the Cowboys got a facemask penalty at Kansas State last year when an OSU defensive player was trying to make a play. Gundy said he got caught in an awkward position and the quarterback turned his head in the player’s direction.
“That’s going to happen sometimes,” Gundy said.
One penalty that would be catastrophic to OSU is the targeting rule that now includes the crack-back block. Receiver Tylan Wallace was one of the best in the country at executing a perfectly legal crack-back block that sometimes made for exciting highlight reels.
If Wallace were to execute those same blocks today, he’d be ejected. There is a new technique that can be taught and it will serve the same purpose, but expecting Wallace to change his technique on a dime is too risky for Gundy. Instead of trying to reprogram Wallace to alter an aspect of his game that helped make him so special, Gundy just decided to eject that play from the playbook.
He said Wallace only gets in that situation when OSU calls a designed play that allows him to do that. Now, that play doesn’t exist.
“I don’t want him ejected,” Gundy said. “I said, ‘Take that play out because he’s going to go in there and try to deck somebody,’ so we’re not very smart. We crack block, get a 6-yard gain and lose an All-American for the rest of the game. That’s probably not a very good move.”
Wallace was effective at the crack-back block, but the discipline Gundy has been harping about has reached the playbook. It’s not worth the risk of losing one of his best offensive weapons. He’s expecting his players to follow suit and eliminate the mental lapses on the field. The first game at Oregon State on Friday will show how well the team has listened to Gundy’s message.