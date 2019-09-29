Oklahoma State has moved to No. 21 in the Associated Press poll after Saturday’s 26-13 win over No. 24-ranked Kansas State.
This is the first time OSU (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) has been in the top-25 this season. The Cowboys haven’t been ranked since they were ranked No. 25 in week six of last season. OSU just finished two consecutive weeks of playing ranked opponents after losing 36-30 to No. 12 Texas the week before.
The Longhorns are currently ranked No. 11 and No. 6 Oklahoma is the highest nationally ranked team in the Big 12 Conference. The Cowboys are traveling to Lubbock this week to play against Texas Tech at 11 a.m. on Saturday.