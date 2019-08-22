The Oklahoma State football players were available on Thursday for the last time before the start of the season. The Cowboys are about a week away from their game at Oregon State on Aug. 30.
Fall camp is the perfect time to work out all the kinks on both sides of the ball and establish a cohesive team that can compete each week. Defensive end Brock Martin said the defensive line was not comfortable at all three weeks ago.
“A lot of guys that were new, freshmen were getting time,” Martin said. “It was kind of my first game speed reps I was getting.”
Things have changed over the past three weeks.
“We’ve definitely grown together as a unit. Even our linebackers, we all kind of know where we’re supposed to be. If we’re not there we know where to cover.”
Receiver Tylan Wallace said the offense also gelled together just fine.
“I think as an offense we’re kind of getting things together and pulling it together,” Wallace said. “We’re starting to look more together as an offense now