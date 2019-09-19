An undefeated Oklahoma State team still hasn’t cracked the AP Top 25 poll, but the Cowboys will get their chance in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.
OSU will play No. 12-ranked Texas on its home field. The Cowboys are trying for their sixth consecutive win in Austin, while Texas looks for its first win in the series against OSU since 2014.
A lot is on the line for both teams. The Cowboys, who are trying to bounce back from a 7-6 season, could take a major step forward with their fourth win. It also should be enough for OSU to be voted as a top-25 team.
Texas holds a 24-9 all-time record against OSU, but the Cowboys are 7-2 against Texas in this decade. Texas was voted No. 2 in the preseason Big 12 Conference poll and is expected to be the team to rival Oklahoma for the conference title. A loss on Saturday would drop the Longhorns to 2-2 record and end all College Football Playoff hopes.
The Cowboys entered this season with a redshirt freshman in Spencer Sanders starting at quarterback and a new group of starters on the defensive line. Some fans didn’t know what to expect out of the Cowboys heading into this year.
After three games, Sanders has shown OSU fans he can make things happen with his arms and legs. Running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace lead the country in rushing and receiving, respectively. Not to mention, the defense gave fans a reason for optimism after shutting Tulsa out in the second half in the 40-21 victory.
OSU still has several young players who haven’t played in a game of this magnitude in a stadium like Royal-Memorial Stadium with its capacity of 100,119. Although this game is making more noise than the Cowboys' first three, coach Mike Gundy isn’t approaching it any differently.
“We do the same thing,” Gundy said Monday. “We don’t change the process. We haven’t changed it in 10 years. We’re creatures of habit when it comes to the things that we do. The only adjustments we made this year were ways to make us a more disciplined team. … Our preparation has been the same for 10-12 years.”
The way the Cowboys have prepared for Texas in recent years has worked. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger may present a different challenge for OSU than his previous two years. Gundy said he sees a difference in his play this season.
“They’re still all big, strong, fast and can run,” Gundy said of Texas. “They’re still all four- and five-star players. The difference is that Ehlinger is, in my opinion, more comfortable. He’s playing well, he’s throwing the ball really accurate.”
“That’s what I see up to this point, compared to a year ago when he was still relatively a young quarterback.”
Cornerbacks Rodarius Williams and A.J. Green have been the starting cornerbacks the past two games against Ehlinger. Green could end his college playing days with a career sweep against Texas if he takes care of business against Ehlinger one more time.