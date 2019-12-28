Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson races toward the end zone after making a catch against Texas A&M in Friday’s Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. Johnson had two touchdown receptions in OSU’s 24-21 loss. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World
HOUSTON — Oklahoma State ended its 2019 season with a 24-21 loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl on Friday, but the coaching staff and players had a strong, optimistic attitude in postgame interviews.
The Cowboys broke their postseason winning streak of three straight bowl games and finished with an 8-5 record in a year that was haunted by significant injuries to some of their best players.
Suffering a three-point loss after taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter isn’t the way OSU wanted to end the year — especially for seniors like Dru Brown, who just started in his final college football game.
“Anytime you lose it’s disappointing,” Brown said.
Brown was part of all three of OSU’s touchdowns. He had a 9-yard TD run and passed for 184 yards and two scores. Redshirt sophomore Braydon Johnson caught both of Brown’s touchdown passes and five of Brown’s 15 completions.
Johnson finished with a career-high 124 receiving yards on five catches with two scores. He scored OSU’s first touchdown on a 42-yard catch and his 57-yard catch on Oklahoma State’s second scoring drive helped set up Brown’s rushing touchdown. He also caught a 5-yard TD pass that cut the Texas A&M lead to three with 1:04 left in the game.
“It felt amazing,” Johnson said of his performance. “Putting in all the hard work with my team for the last month and then coming out here and being able to show it for the fans and for my teammates, and go hard for them. It just felt amazing.”
Johnson had 11 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in the first 10 games of the season before combining for 12 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the final three games. OSU coach Mike Gundy said people might not have known about Johnson if Tylan Wallace hadn’t suffered his season-ending knee injury after the eighth game of the season.
“He’s another reason I’m unbelievably excited about next year,” Gundy said. “He’s just starting to figure it out now and he’s getting what we call confidence. With his speed and his ability and his work ethic, if he continues to develop confidence, he’s going to be a really good player.”
Johnson isn’t the only player who showed a glimpse of the future on Friday. Freshman Trace Ford has been a consistent contributor on the defensive line all year. The first forced fumble of his career on the second play of the game showed how much of a problem he can be for opposing offenses.
Ford finished the year with 29 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and five pass breakups.
“I just love the way he runs around and he plays free,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “We put a lot on him for a young kid. I ask him to do a lot of things at that position and be kind of an adjuster. He’s been able to soak it all in. He’s going to be a great player.”
The optimism from the Cowboys about next season is inspired by the fact that the majority of the defense is returning, including all six of the top tacklers from this year. Defensive linemen like Ford and Tyler Lacy are on the rise, and OSU’s young safeties have shown promise.
“The sky is the limit for the people coming back, and I’m excited for the future,” said junior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, OSU’s second-leading tackler. “It’s unfortunate we didn’t win this game, but it sets us up for real good things in the future.”
“We return almost everybody. Depending on the decisions of some on offense, they have some decisions to make for their lives. Hopefully, they come back, but I support them in whatever they do. If we get everybody back, the sky is the limit. Even if they don’t come back, there is still a lot of talent remaining on this team.”
Two players who have a chance to jump to the NFL draft are Wallace and running back Chuba Hubbard. Wallace has NFL talent, but his injury could affect what he decides to do.
Hubbard’s 158 yards in the Texas Bowl helped him join Barry Sanders as the only players in OSU history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, finishing with 2,094. He hasn’t yet announced a decision to enter the draft or return for another season.
“There are a million things that factor into that decision,” Hubbard said before the game. “Obviously, I’ve worked my whole life for this next step, and now that it’s here, obviously I’m going to factor in everything. I don’t want to rush it. That’s why I’m taking my time. I want to get every resource I can. Like I said, I’m just taking it day by day.”
Gundy’s optimism about next season also includes Hubbard.
“We’re unbelievably excited about him next year,” Gundy said. “I think there is a really good chance he’s on our football team next year. I don’t think any of us can say 100%.”
Losing Hubbard and possibly Wallace would be a major blow to the OSU offense, but the Cowboys are set to return a talented quarterback who had a solid first year in Spencer Sanders and a young receiver in Johnson. Also, a veteran receiver in Dillon Stoner, who also stepped his game up in Wallace’s absence.
“Everybody on this team is determined,” Johnson said. “We’re all disciplined, we’re all tough and that’s what gets us the dub. So next year I feel like we’ll come back and we’re going to fight for a Big 12 championship.”
