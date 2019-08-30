CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oklahoma State alumnus Dan Deaver spent his 75th birthday weekend like a true Cowboys fan — at Oklahoma State’s first football game of the season Friday at Oregon State with two of his sons.
Deaver and his son, Ford, traveled from Edmond and met his son, Russell, who flew in from New Orleans. All three of them are Oklahoma State alumni. Dan graduated in 1968, Ford in 1996 and Russell in 2000.
Dan and his three sons try to make it to at least one road game together each season. His third son, Stuart, is a professor at the University of Tulsa and couldn’t make it because classes just resumed.
They plan to travel to the Boise State game in two years.
“We’re looking forward to doing that and Arizona State,” Dan said. “It’s just an OSU family thing.”
The Deavers had five road games to choose from, excluding at Tulsa, but traveling to Oregon was the most enticing for them.
“It’s just the Pacific Northwest,” Russell said. “It’s not every day that we get to come out this far and see this part of the country.”
Friday night was the game, but they spent Friday morning and early afternoon exploring and enjoying the beautiful Oregon coast. They drove from Portland to Lincoln City and then Newport, and the ocean view didn’t disappoint, they said. They watched a few surfers on the water and a couple of whales.
The Deavers got so wrapped up in the scenery that they nearly forgot why they came to Oregon.
“My dad wanted to go out on a boat and I said, ‘We need to get to the game. We actually came for the game,’ and he was like, ‘OK,’” Ford said.
They weren’t the only ones who turned the Oklahoma State-Oregon State game into a family trip.
John Killam and his twin sons, Tanner and Hayden, were out tailgating when a glimpse of “Swinging Pete” helped them recognize two more Cowboys fans.
The Killams traveled to Oregon with an eight-person group. The fellow fans they bumped into were brothers, Jason and Travis Milacek. All five are Oklahoma State graduates.
Jason and Travis didn’t waste an opportunity to visit the coast, either.
“It was awesome,” Jason said. “A couple of times we saw some whales. It was really nice.”
Traveling to Oregon with gorgeous views and great weather isn’t a bad way to start the season for Cowboys fans.