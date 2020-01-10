It was announced on Friday that Oklahoma State hired Tim Rattay as the new quarterbacks coach.
Rattay was a record-setting quarterback at Louisiana Tech in the 90s. He is still the team's single-season and career leader in passing touchdowns. He was inducted into the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.
He was also selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers and was the recent quarterbacks coach for the Washington Redskins.
“Tim is a really experienced and sound quarterbacks coach,” Gundy said in a statement released by OSU. “He is the son of a high school coach and brings a unique perspective as a former NFL quarterback himself.”
The Cowboys lost their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when Sean Gleeson took the offensive coordinator job at Rutgers. Rattay was hired as the new quarterbacks coach but Gundy will still need to fill the offensive coordinator position.
Rattay will be coaching the 2019 Big 12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year in OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders threw for 2,065 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 628 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m excited about the opportunity with a very talented young quarterback returning and being around Coach Gundy,” Rattay said. “Watching Oklahoma State from afar, I’ve always been impressed with how they play with tempo, how they play offensively and how they compete every game. With how respected Coach Gundy and his whole staff are in the college community, that was a huge plus. I’m excited to get in there and start working.”