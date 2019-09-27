Kansas State was picked to finish second-to-last, ahead of Kansas, in the Big 12 Conference preseason poll, but the No. 24-ranked Wildcats are one of three undefeated teams in the Big 12 after three games.
Oklahoma State will be playing its second consecutive ranked opponent after losing 36-30 to a No. 11 Texas team that was ranked No. 12 at the time. The Cowboys play host to K-State at 6 p.m. Saturday. This is the first game in Boone Pickens Stadium since the death of Pickens on Sept. 11.
This is also offensive line coach Charlie Dickey’s first game against his former school. When asked if Dickey’s experience with the K-State offensive line could offer valuable insight, OSU coach Mike Gundy said it hadn’t come up.
“Charlie’s got his hands full trying to get our guys lined up,” Gundy said Monday. “We have so much video now and we have all of the games with them. I think you can get more out of that. I don’t know how much that factors into the game.”
Third-down conversions could be the difference-maker, and the offensive line play will be pivotal in that area. K-State is ranked fourth in FBS, converting 58% of their third-down attempts. The Cowboys are ranked sixth, converting just over 56% of their third-down attempts.
Neither team was impressive on third down in its previous game. The Wildcats moved the chains on just 3-of-10 third-down attempts Sept. 14 at Mississippi. OSU converted on 9-of-19 attempts but failed to convert in scoring situations at Texas.
“It would’ve been a much different game for us if we scored touchdowns instead of kicked field goals, but we live and learn and we move on,” Gundy said about the Texas game. “We are playing a good football team this week. A very senior-dominated offense with an experienced quarterback. They know exactly what they are trying to accomplish and they are very good at it. Their defense is very good.”
Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in rushing offense. K-State’s 280 rushing yards per game is No. 7 in FBS and the Cowboys are 10th with 270.5.
The numbers are similar, but the methods differ.
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard has 669 of the Cowboys’ 1,165 rushing yards and 103 of OSU’s 180 attempts. Hubbard and quarterback Spencer Sanders have combined for 1,033 yards on 155 carries. The rest of the team has a combined 132 yards on 25 carries.
Running back LD Brown was expected to be a solid backup for Hubbard, but he has seen limited action in OSU’s first four games. Hubbard had over 30 carries for the second consecutive week with 37 rushes at Texas. He had 32 at Tulsa the week before.
“That is five more than I thought was too many,” Gundy said. “It has been a conversation and we want to keep him healthy. We want him to be fresh, but he is clearly the best runner. We do what we think we need to do to score us more points.”
The Wildcats spread their touches around more evenly. James Gilbert is their top rusher with 277 yards on 43 attempts. Jordon Brown and Harry Trotter have a combined 251 yards on 44 attempts.
The K-State defense is going to have its issues trying to contain Hubbard and Sanders, but the Cowboys are also going to have their hands full trying to stop the K-State committee of running backs.
“Kansas State’s O-line is very physical and that’s how we have to be in this game and the game plan,” OSU defensive tackle Cameron Murray said. “Just taking [what we’ve learned from Texas] and really come off the ball and sit in our gaps. Using our hands a lot will be key this week.”