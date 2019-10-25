Oklahoma State is in desperate need of a win at No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday.
A loss in Ames, Iowa, would give the Cowboys their fourth three-game losing streak during coach Mike Gundy’s 15-year tenure. OSU lost five consecutive games in 2005 and 2014, and lost three in a row in 2015.
There were very disruptive quarterback injuries in all three of those seasons. Spencer Sanders appears to be healthy, so a loss Saturday would give Gundy his first three-game losing streak in a season with no major injury to the quarterback.
Although OSU has fallen into a bit of a slump in the past two games, Gundy said he still is excited about the youth of his team.
“I have been cornered before, but I don’t feel that way now,” Gundy said this week. “I’m good. I’m excited. I like the youth. I like the potential of where we’re going now. I see where we’re at and what we’re doing.”
Two primary things that have crippled the Cowboys in losses to Texas Tech and Baylor were turnovers and large chunks of yards allowed on defense.
Sanders had a combined eight turnovers in the two games. He threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles against Texas Tech, and had one interception and two lost fumbles against Baylor. One of his fumbles was returned for a touchdown.
The Cowboys can’t afford for those things to happen against the Cyclones.
“If he’s better at taking care of the ball, we’re a better football team,” Gundy said about Sanders.
The defense also is going to have to be better at Iowa State if it wants to help prevent a third straight loss.
OSU gave up 312 yards passing against Baylor and allowed Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer to complete 13-of-17 passes.
The Cowboys gave up 424 yards passing and four touchdowns to Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey, who also ran for a TD.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy won’t make it any easier for the OSU defense. He is completing 70% of his passes and has thrown for over 340 yards in three games this season.
“He’s a good football player and doesn’t make many mistakes,” Gundy said. “We drew the short straw last year, and they brought him out against us and he’s been there ever since and played well. They’re a good football team. Matt (Campbell) does a good job.”