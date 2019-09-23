STILLWATER — Whether it’s the University of Connecticut women’s basketball steak of 111 consecutive wins or the 2007 New England Patriots coming one-game shy of a perfect record, all streaks eventually come to an end.
Saturday was no different for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were on a four-game winning streak against No. 12 Texas and were the only team in college football history to win five straight games on the road in Austin. OSU couldn’t keep the streak alive as they fell 36-30 to the Longhorns for the first time since losing at home in 2014.
OSU had their opportunities to take the lead in the second half and came up short in its lowest-scoring game of the year. The Cowboys kicked three field goals and had opportunities to score on two different occasions that ended in failed fourth-down conversions.
OSU coach Mike Gundy said, during the OSU press conference on Monday, the team needed better execution at the goal line but doesn’t want people thinking the Cowboys didn’t move the ball. Although it was the first time this season the Cowboys offense didn’t reach the 500-yard mark, they weren’t far from it. OSU racked up 494 yards of total offense and Gundy said there is no need to hit the panic button.
Losses happen, and Gundy has had at least one loss in each of his past 14 seasons so he knows how not to over-exaggerate after losing to the No. 12-ranked team in the nation. Fans probably have their opinions on how certain aspect of the game played out, but Gundy shared how he had to hear it from his 14-year-old once he got home from Austin.
“I get home and my 14-year-old scolds me. ‘Who’s the moron who called the fake field goal? Why don’t you run the quarterback sneak,’ and 19 other things,” Gundy said. “Most of what he says is correct, but I have to take all that into consideration based on what’s transpired and make the best decisions to move forward.”
Oklahoma State is back at home at 6 p.m. on Saturday against an undefeated Kansas State team whom the Cowboys haven’t beaten since 2016, so there isn’t much time to dwell on the Texas loss. Gundy reiterated something to his coaches and players after the loss that he’s said many times before.
“College football is all about that one’s over no matter what happens and you’ve got to get to the next one,” Gundy said he told his team. “We try not to take celebrations and disappointment into next week and let it affect our play.”
“You can’t throw all your eggs in one basket. You have to be consistent every Saturday, during practice, during preparation and so I gave them the message. After the game, I told them what I thought we did wrong, told them where I thought the coaches failed. As an organization we live it, we come back but Sunday it’s over. Guys that need treatment get treatment, we have our meetings, we start preparing for Kansas State and go on down the road.”
Gundy said he felt Sanders handled himself well in Austin and was surprised that he didn’t show any signs of frustration during the game. Sanders threw for 268 yards with two interceptions and added 109 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. However, he still wanted people to point the fingers at him after the loss.
Sanders, a redshirt freshman, just experienced the first loss of his young career and the way he leads OSU in its bounce-back game against the Wildcats will be crucial. Gundy said he was pleased with Sanders’ demeanor during practice on Sunday night.
“He was right back to being aggressive, ‘let’s go’ and getting everybody moving around,” Gundy said. “He was right back at it. He was zoomed in and focused. It’ll be interesting to see how he plays (against Kansas State) but he’s pretty serious on Sunday night in a laid back practice, so I think he’s doing fine.”