Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said on Monday that left tackle Dylan Galloway was back practicing with the team and is hoping to see him back this week.
The Cowboys have been shuffling positions at the offensive line since Galloway and right tackle Teven Jenkins got injured. O-line coach Charlie Dickey put freshman Anthony Hunter in the starting lineup and moved senior Johnny Wilson from center to right guard against Kansas State.
“It happens, injuries are a part of the game,” Gundy said. “But when you start shuffling around those five guys, I’m not a big fan of that.”
Jenkins was back in the lineup up at Texas Tech but that didn’t stop the Red Raiders from sacking quarterback Spencer Sanders seven times. The Cowboys will be going against the best pass-rushing team in the Big 12 Conference when it hosts No. 18 Baylor at 3 p.m. on Saturday for Homecoming weekend.
The Bears lead the conference with 3.83 sacks per game and have the league’s third-best rushing defense. A healthy Galloway would be a major help to protecting Sanders and opening holes for Heisman candidate Chuba Hubbard.
OSU is playing its third ranked opponent in four games and its second undefeated team this year. The Cowboys beat undefeated No. 24 Kansas State at home a few weeks ago and they will be trying to ruin a second perfect season on Saturday.
“Obviously, it’s not easy to get to 6-0,” Gundy said of Baylor. “You’re seeing a quarterback who I think is in his third year now. He’s matured, he’s playing really well, doesn’t a lot of mistakes. Defensively, they’ve got good edge pressure. Guys are getting up the field and pressuring. The nose guard is a big guy who is disruptive in the run game.”
It wouldn’t be the first time OSU ended a perfect record for the Bears if it wins on Saturday. A No. 3-ranked Baylor team traveled to Stillwater in 2013 with a 9-0 record and lost 49-17 in front of a Boone Pickens Stadium record of 60,218 fans.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule recalled on Monday’s Big 12 Conference call how the Cowboys beat Baylor 59-16 in OSU’s 2017 Homecoming that followed an off week. Rhule said Gundy is one of, if not the best coaches in college football.
“I hold him in such high regard,” Rhule said. “Every time we play them I know that he’s going to have an unbelievable plan on offense and defense. You give them two weeks and yes, it makes it even harder.”