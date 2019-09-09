Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after playing just over one half of football in Saturday’s home opener against McNeese State.
The redshirt freshman threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns. He was pulled after his 75-yard touchdown connection with receiver Tylan Wallace on the first play of the third quarter. He completed 12 of his 18 passes and ran for 51 yards in the 56-14 win.
Sanders is 31-of-42 in his first two games as the Cowboys starting quarterback. He has 453 passing yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions on the season. He’s also rushed for 160 yards on 25 carries.