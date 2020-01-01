Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace started the new year by announcing on Twitter that he will be returning to the team for his senior year next season instead of entering the 2020 NFL draft.
Happy New Year 🎊🎈🎁 #SupermanReturns pic.twitter.com/Xuiwe2h0WL— SUPERMAN (@OfficialTylan2) January 1, 2020
Wallace was a finalist for last year’s Biletnikoff Award given to the best receiver in college football. He was on his way to another Biletnikoff campaign this season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice.
Wallace caught 53 passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in the eight games he played before his injury. The Cowboys finished 3-2 in the five games without Wallace, including the 24-21 loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. OSU was also without its starting quarterback Spencer Sanders in the last three games.
“We are building something special in Stillwater and I’m not ready to leave because this is where I belong,” Wallace said in his Twitter statement. “God has a plan for my life and I believe he places every roadblock for me to overcome.”
The Cowboys are still waiting for running back Chuba Hubbard to make his decision. Hubbard led the country with 2,094 rushing yards and tied for third with 21 rushing touchdowns. He joined former OSU running back Barry Sanders as the only OSU players to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.