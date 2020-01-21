...WINTRY MIX EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS THE REGION LATE
TONIGHT THRU WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
3 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A
LIGHT GLAZE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO
OKROADS.ORG.
Oklahoma State students hang over the balcony at the Student Union to watch OSU football players speak at Tuesday’s pep rally. A few fans showed their appreciation for running back Chuba Hubbard by bringing a Canadian flag in his honor. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World
From left, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, running back Chuba Hubbard and Larry Reece appear on stage during a football pep rally Tuesday at the Student Union at Oklahoma State.
“I want a national championship,” Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard said Tuesday during a football pep rally in the Student Union.
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is returning to Stillwater for another season — and plans to bring a national championship with him.
“I want a national championship,” Hubbard said Tuesday during a pep rally in the Student Union.
Hubbard doubled down on his national championship comment when he was asked to give the fans a reason to buy season tickets for the upcoming season.
“Because we’re bringing a national championship to Stillwater,” Hubbard replied.
It has been almost a decade since the Cowboys had a shot at a national title. OSU won its only Big 12 Conference championship during the 2011-12 season, which ended with a 12-1 record.
The Cowboys were in position to play undefeated LSU in the BCS National Championship, but Alabama got the nod and defeated the Tigers 21-0. OSU played in the Fiesta Bowl and edged Stanford 41-38 in overtime.
Hubbard is suggesting 2020 is the year for the Cowboys. The road to the national championship almost certainly means the Cowboys would have to win their second conference championship and beat Oklahoma at least once and possibly twice. OSU has two wins against OU in Mike Gundy’s 15 seasons as head coach.
“I usually don’t like talking about that stuff too much, but, I mean, for a thing like this you’ve kind of got to do that,” Hubbard said of his national championship proclamation. “But, I mean, that’s always been on my mind since I got here. Everybody chases a Big 12 championship. Everybody wants that, but I want something more than that, my teammates want something more than that. That’ll probably be the last time you hear me say that, but we’re going to work for it.”
There is a lot of optimism and excitement surrounding the OSU program heading into the 2020 season. ESPN’s early preseason rankings have the Cowboys at No. 13. Much of that has to do with Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace choosing to return instead of entering the NFL draft.
“They’re going to have great years,” Gundy said of Hubbard and Wallace. “Statistically, I can’t say what they’re going to do. (Defenses) might roll up on Tylan every game. If so, Chuba gets a lot of carries. If they’re going to play soft on (Wallace), single him up or whatever it may be, then he gets more throws and Chuba doesn’t get as many carries. But regardless, they’re both going to improve their stock for the NFL.”
Hubbard and Wallace were arguably the best running back-receiver combo in the nation before Wallace went down with a season-ending knee injury. Wallace caught 53 passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in the first eight games. His numbers were on track to be on par with the three 2019 Biletnikoff Award finalists if he had been able to play a full season.
Hubbard led the country with 2,094 yards rushing, becoming the second player in OSU history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season (Barry Sanders). Now, the two Cowboys have a chance to terrorize defenses for a full year.
It also helps that dual-threat quarterback Spencer Sanders has had a year to mature, and the defense is returning nearly all of its key players. Wallace said he believes the sky is the limit for the Cowboys next season.
“I think if everybody buys into it, we can do anything that we put our minds to,” Wallace said. “I think everybody just has to believe in each other and do what they can and I think we can go as high as we want to go.”
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387