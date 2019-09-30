STILLWATER — Injuries to tackles Dylan Galloway and Teven Jenkins forced Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey to shake up his entire unit against Kansas State on Saturday.
Galloway and Jenkins have a combined 29 starts for the Cowboys, with Galloway starting 13 games last season. Both players were starters in every game this year leading up to the K-State contest. Redshirt freshman Hunter Anthony got the first start of his career in the 26-13 win over the Wildcats and junior Ry Schneider was thrown into the lineup as the starting center.
Johnny Wilson is the usual starter at center, but he was moved to right guard. Wilson hadn’t started there since the 2017 season and he wasn’t the only one starting in an unfamiliar role. Marcus Keyes, who started at left guard, was the only O-lineman to start in his usual spot.
Redshirt freshman Bryce Bray, who had the first four starts of his career at right guard, filled Galloway’s spot at left tackle while Anthony played in Jenkins’ spot at right tackle. OSU coach Mike Gundy said during Monday’s press conference that having to make those changes made him nervous.
“We all know the continuity and years of service of those five guys is very beneficial,” Gundy said of the O-line. “When you move them around it’s not the same. They’re still on the offensive line but it’s not the same.”
“Bryce went from playing guard to left tackle, it’s not the same. You can tell by looking at the salary structure of the NFL left tackles compared to the NFL right guards. It’s the same for college, maybe even worse. So was I nervous? Sure I was. Am I nervous now? Sure I am.”
Gundy said he isn’t sure who the starting five on the line will be for the 11 a.m. kickoff at Texas Tech on Saturday. Despite Gundy’s worries, the offensive line held its own against the Wildcats. The Cowboys averaged 8.5 yards per carry on the way to 373 rushing yards. Running back Chuba Hubbard’s career-high 296 yards and a touchdown helped OSU total the most team rushing yards in a game this season.
Hubbard was named Big 12 offensive player of the week on Monday.
OSU had a 10-point lead with 7:14 remaining when it took 6:11 off the clock to push the lead to 13. The Cowboys ran the ball on all 10 plays in the final drive.
“They played to the speed of the game much better at the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter than we had earlier,” Gundy said of the line. “It’s a learning experience for all of us. It’s not something I’d highly recommend for coaches, but coach Dickey did a nice job. Kids played hard, made some mistakes, got beat on some uphill rushes but overall they improved.”
Hubbard, whose 84-yard touchdown against K-State was the longest TD run of his career, gave credit to his line in a post-game interview.
“Those are my boys and they got the job done,” Hubbard said. “Anyone could have been there and did what I did. I’m blessed to be behind that group.”