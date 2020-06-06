Oklahoma State football signee Brennan Presley was scheduled to arrive in Stillwater on Sunday but the recent positive coronavirus tests from three OSU players has caused his arrival to be pushed back, he said.
Presley is now expected to arrive in Stillwater on June 14.
“They didn’t want people coming up there with there being (positive test results),” Presley said. “Everything was shut down. Everything is getting cleaned and all that stuff now. They just pushed everything back.”
OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced Tuesday in a Twitter post that he tested positive for COVID-19. Senior Associate Athletic Director Kevin Klintworth announced in a Twitter post the following day that three OSU athletes had tested positive after over 150 staff, administrators and student-athletes were tested.
Oklahoma State already had released details of its procedures to bring football back to Stillwater, and its protocol for student-athletes who test positive. Presley seemed to already be aware of the protocols for when he gets to campus.
“Whenever we get up there the first thing we’ll do is get tested,” Presley said. “Everything will already be cleaned and all that stuff. But just making sure everyone is OK, not running a fever and everything like that.”
OSU is doing its part in keeping the players safe during this time, but Presley understands the importance of continuing his own precautions. He’s already had that conversation with his parents.
“We’re all going up there as basically adults now,” Presley said. “You know what to do, you know how to act. You know what precautions to take because they’ve told me the same thing. It’s really just on me and on the rest of the players and everything to do their part.”
Presley is a three-star prospect who played on both sides of the ball for Bixby, but he will be a wide receiver for the Cowboys. OSU coach Mike Gundy said in December that Presley should be used in the return game, also.
“I’m excited like most everybody else is,” Presley said about joining the Cowboys in Stillwater. “I’m also a little bit nervous because you’re leaving home for the first time to be on your own. It’s like mixed emotions of happiness and excitement, plus a bit of nervousness.”