The Oklahoma State 2020 football schedule was announced by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday, and the Cowboys will start the season against Oregon State for the second consecutive year.
All three of the Cowboys’ nonconference games will be played at home, including Tulsa on Sept. 12. The Golden Hurricane will play at OSU in the 2020 and the 2021 seasons before the home-and-home schedule between the schools starts in 2024.
The game against Oregon State on Sept. 3 will be the fifth time in six years the Cowboys will kick off the season on a Thursday night. Even the exception was not on played on a Saturday — OSU opened the season against the Beavers on a Friday night this year.
Bedlam will come early next season, on Oct. 24, the seventh game of the season for OSU.
Homecoming will be on Oct. 31 against Texas Tech.
The Cowboys will close the regular season with Texas for the first time when they host the Longhorns on Nov. 28. Tickets for the 2020 season are not for sale yet.
2020 Oklahoma State schedule
Sept. 3: Oregon State
Sept. 12: Tulsa
Sept. 19: Western Illinois
Oct. 3: at TCU
Oct. 10: Iowa State
Oct. 17: at Kansas
Oct. 24: at Oklahoma
Oct. 31: Texas Tech
Nov. 7: at Baylor
Nov. 14: West Virginia
Nov. 21: at Kansas State
Nov. 28: Texas