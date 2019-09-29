STILLWATER – In the instant-reaction era, logging onto Twitter can be a brutal experience for college football players, particularly for those on defense.
“As defensive players, you just see everyone dragging us – doesn’t matter if we’re having a bad game or we had a good game,” Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin said. “If anybody puts up more than 20 points, it’s automatic: ‘Defense this, defense that.’”
After Saturday night’s 26-13 victory against a ranked Kansas State team, the usual keyboard warriors likely were left with few complaints regarding the Cowboy defense that turned in a sound across-the-board performance with few miscues.
“The coaches did a great job and we were 100 percent bought in,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “We knew we had to be physically tough to stop the run. We knew what happened last year: We held them to three points in the first half and then they drove the ball in the second half and we couldn’t stop the run. It was a challenge to the players and they responded.”
The Wildcats entered Boone Pickens Stadium with the nation’s 10th-best rushing attack, averaging 280 yards while relying on a pair of graduate-transfer running backs and an all-senior offensive line.
Against OSU, Kansas State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) rushed for 126 yards, with only 18 yards coming in a first half that was offensively ugly for the visiting team. Through five drives, the Wildcats still didn’t have a first down.
“I’ll be honest with you – I was a little surprised we could be that strong versus the run against them,” coach Mike Gundy said. “After I watched them play Mississippi State, I was a little concerned.
“Our guys played really well. We had a good scheme and our guys played low. They played under the pads. We tackled pretty well. I don’t know that we missed maybe one or two tackles. We tackled really well and played disciplined football.”
After giving up 498 yards the previous Saturday at Texas, OSU (4-1, 1-1) went back to the drawing board to prepare for a different kind of offense, making subtle changes to throw off the Wildcats. It was extremely effective, especially early on.
“Oklahoma State was well-prepared,” K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson said. “They did some good stuff on defense that we weren’t really ready for in some instances. They’re a great team and they play hard.”
A 72-minute lightning delay in the second quarter could have set the stage for a change in momentum, and Kansas State delivered its biggest play with a 39-yard gain immediately after play resumed. The drive concluded with a 46-yard field goal, and the Cowboys went on to prevent a touchdown until the final eight minutes of the game.
“We just knew that we couldn’t fall asleep,” linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said. “We knew we couldn’t get distracted. We had to keep flying like we were in the first quarter and we all came together. Everybody did a great job, from the safeties to the linebackers. We just came together and played as a unit.”
Kansas State finished with 244 yards and eight first downs, going 1-for-13 on third-down conversions. For OSU, that kind of dominant outing against another Big 12 team should be a confidence-builder heading into a Week 6 visit to Texas Tech.
“Doing what we did tonight shows us how disciplined and how tough we are, like Gundy preaches all the time,” safety Tre Sterling said. “Hopefully we can continue that, we can build on that and we can learn from our mistakes tonight. We can build on this for the rest of the season.”