Oklahoma State has had its share of great players and coaches throughout its history. Athletes such as Dez Bryant, Brandon Weeden and Justice Hill have produced several must-see moments.
The Cowboys are entering this season with some of the country’s best athletes that are being led by a coaching staff that has proven it can win consistently. Before the 2019 season begins, let’s take a look at the five OSU players and coaches who have been immortalized in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Coach Lynn “Pappy” Waldorf: Class of 1966
Waldorf coached Oklahoma A&M, now Oklahoma State, for five seasons from 1929-1933. His .735 OSU win percentage is the best in the history of OSU coaches. His career coaching record was 174-100-22. He coached at five different schools and won conference titles at all of them. He also played tackle at Syracuse.
Bob Fenimore: Class of 1972
Fenimore played running back for the Cowboys from 1943 to 1946 before being drafted first overall in the 1947 NFL draft. The 1944 and 1945 All-American was a member of the 1945 National Championship team. He led the country with 1,641 total yards and 1,119 rushing yards during that year. Fenimore finished his college career with 4,627 yards of total offense.
He also punted and played defensive back for the Cowboys. His 18 career interceptions are still a school record.
Barry Sanders: Class of 2003
Sanders started his college career behind another College Football Hall of Famer in Thurman Thomas. He still managed to receive All-American honors mainly because of his kick and punt return capabilities as a sophomore in 1987.
He was also a 1988 All-American and set 34 NCAA records in his final season with the Cowboys before joining the NFL as the third overall pick in the 1989 draft. His 2,628 yards in 1988 is a single-season rushing record that may never be topped in college football. His greatness continued in the NFL and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.
Thurman Thomas: Class of 2008
It’s hard to believe the Cowboys had both Sanders and Thomas at their disposal for two seasons. Thurman was a three-time All-American whose 5,001 career rushing yards and 989 attempts are the most in OSU history. His 22 career 100-yard rushing games is second on the OSU leaderboard. Thomas became OSU’s second Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2007.
Jimmy Johnson: Class of 2012
Johnson’s college football fame came mostly from his time at the University of Miami. He coached the Hurricanes from 1984 to 1988 and won a national championship. His head coaching career started in Stillwater. He coached the Cowboys from 1979 to 1983. He posted a 30-25 career record at OSU and led the Cowboys to an 8-4 record in his final year. He went on to win back-to-back Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.