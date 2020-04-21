Oklahoma State is no stranger to the NFL draft, having at least one athlete selected in 17 of the past 20 drafts.
The 2020 draft begins Thursday, and the Cowboys are expected to extend their 11-year streak of having at least one player selected. The last draft class that didn’t include an OSU athlete was in 2008.
The Cowboys have had at least three players included in a single draft class on five different occasions in the last 20 years. OSU may only have one name called this weekend, with cornerback A.J. Green being the only Cowboy to consistently show up on mock drafts.
NFL.com has Green going near the fourth or fifth round. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NFL to execute a virtual draft this year, the preparation for which has created unusual circumstances for general managers and athletes. Green recently shared with Charlie Weis and Bob Papa on SiriusXM NFL Radio how he has communicated with about 15 NFL teams mainly through FaceTime.
“It’s been different,” Green said. “It’s been mainly FaceTime calls. I’ve had to draw plays on FaceTime. I’ve had to pick up on schemes over FaceTime. So it’s kind of been mainly FaceTime and then there have been some phone calls.”
Kickers aren’t usually hot commodities in the draft, but former OSU kicker Matt Ammendola is looking to make an NFL roster, as well. Other notable players who participated in OSU’s pro day were offensive linemen Marcus Keyes and Johnny Wilson, along with receiver Jordan McCray.
Although this could be OSU’s first time not having at least two picks since the 2016 draft, the 2019 team did not lack NFL caliber talent. The Cowboys could have easily had three solid picks in this year’s draft with Green, Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard.
Hubbard and Wallace, the dynamic running back-receiver duo, decided to play one more year and will most likely headline OSU’s draft class next year.
This weekend will be Green’s moment to represent the Cowboys.