Tulane University announced Thursday that former Oklahoma State linebacker Kevin Henry is joining the Green Wave roster as a graduate transfer.
Henry graduated from OSU in December and is immediately eligible to compete for Tulane. Henry grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and will be playing less than 100 miles away from home in New Orleans.
Henry found a new team about a week after announcing his entrance of the transfer portal. He played in 12 of OSU’s 13 games last season and tallied 23 tackles. OSU finished with an 8-5 record and qualified for its 14th consecutive bowl game appearance.
Henry is joining a Tulane team that finished 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference. It ended its season with a 30-13 victory over Southern Miss in the Armed Forces Bowl.