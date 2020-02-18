Former Oklahoma State linebacker Philip Redwine-Bryant was selected by the Big 12 Conference to be one of two student-athletes to represent the conference at the 2020 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum.
Texas volleyball player Logan Eggleston is the other Big 12 athlete who will represent the conference during the four-day event on April 16-19 in Los Angeles.
Each conference selects two student-athletes to attend the Student-Athlete Leadership Forum, which was established in 1997. It was created to provide personal and professional development for student-athletes, coaches and administrators.
Redwine-Bryant appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys during the 2019 season that ended with an 8-5 record. He tallied 17 tackles and an interception that nearly went for a touchdown.
He was also the vice president for Oklahoma State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Redwine-Bryant was OSU’s Big 12 Champions for Life team representative and voted as a team captain for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He will also be joining the OSU track and field team this in the spring.