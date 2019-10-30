...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 20S ALONG THE KANSAS
BORDER TO THE MID 20S TO AROUND 30 DEGREES FOR THE REST OF
EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND ALSO FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
&&
Wagoner's Malcolm Rodriguez (20) has become a tackling machine for the Oklahoma State Cowboys this season. The linebacker recorded six sacks against Baylor on Saturday. The former Wagoner Bulldog standout is a 6-0, 205 junior this season. CLAY ALLEN/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
With the score tied in the fourth quarter, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back to pass and threw the ball into the hands of Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez who ran it 26 yards for a touchdown.
Rodriguez, the safety turned linebacker, caught the first interception of his college career and the first pick-six of his entire football career dating back to elementary school. Rodriguez’ touchdown to put OSU up by seven points with 6:47 left in the game gave the Cowboys the winning points to upset Iowa State 34-27 last week.
“It was a good play call by (defensive coordinator) coach (Jim) Knowles,” Rodriguez said. “We acted like we were blitzing, a fake bluff blitz. We dropped out, I just read the quarterback’s eyes and I ended up picking it off and taking it to the house.”
Rodriguez made the play of the game and led all players with 11 tackles. He also had a pass breakup on an Iowa State third-down play that helped earn him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.
With linebacker Calvin Bundage most likely missing the entire season with a back injury, the OSU coaching staff needed to adjust. Moving Rodriguez from safety to linebacker with about two weeks left in training camp has worked out well for the Cowboys.
“It’s certainly helped our team,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “He’s playing in that position that’s extremely difficult in today’s game because his eyes get violated all the time with run-pass. He has to be a run defender at times or a secondary run defender, and then he also has to be involved in the play-action pass stuff and that’s not easy. So he’s really a perfect fit for us with what we’re asking him to do at this time.”
Rodriguez was a four-sport athlete at Wagoner High School and a two-time wrestling state champion. His wrestling skills have helped him become the No. 4-ranked tackler in the Big 12 Conference with 8.3 tackles per game.
Rodriguez said he is pretty comfortable playing linebacker but he is always looking for things to improve on.
“There is always room to improve and learn from coaches,” Rodriguez said. “They always say do this little thing and every little thing counts.”
Rodriguez and the rest of the OSU team will try to do the little things that will help lift the Cowboys over TCU when they host the Horned Frogs at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The three interceptions against Iowa State were a nice confidence booster for the Cowboys defense moving forward.
“We’re all pumped and everything,” Rodriguez said of the defense. “Coming into practice we were still confident. We’ve just got to come out and communicate with each other.”
