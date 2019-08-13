Oklahoma State’s first game of the season at Oregon State is nearly two weeks away and coach Mike Gundy is kicking the intensity up a notch in practice after starting the week with an off day.
“We had a heavy practice today,” Gundy said Tuesday. “It will be heavy the next two or three days and then another day off. And then we start to get into somewhat of a tapper-down schedule with the guys.”
The Cowboys are still working a few things out before the start of the season, but here are a few updates on the process.
Oklahoma State scrimmage
The Cowboys had a 110-play scrimmage over the weekend that allowed the team to get better game-day preparation ahead of the season. Gundy was pleased with the outcome.
“Guys played hard,” Gundy said. “We got some quality contact and fortunately we stayed healthy. That’s always the issue, you worry about that. But we turned them loose and let them play and we got some really good work.”
Both quarterbacks are continuing to make strides
Gundy already announced during Monday’s “Night with OSU” at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, that he wasn’t going to have much of an update on the quarterback battle, but he did share after Tuesday’s practice that both quarterbacks are getting more comfortable understanding the offense.
“They’re making plays,” Gundy said of quarterbacks Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders. “Everybody knows for me, you’ve got to take care of the football…You have to be able to run our offense at a very up-tempo style and both of them are getting a little bit better every day.”
Players are getting even reps on the defensive line
OSU lost six players who combined for 107 career starts at the defensive line and now those athletes need to be replaced. There are some players who have game experience, but neither of them has any career starts.
“We’re playing six to seven guys who are all rotating in,” Gundy said. “There’s not enough difference to say that one guy is getting more reps than the other.”