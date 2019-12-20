The Oklahoman reported on Friday that OSU coach Mike Gundy’s son and Stillwater High School quarterback Gunnar plans to walk on to the OSU football team in the spring of 2021.
Gunnar graduated on Friday and it was reported that he plans to enroll at OSU as a part-time student in 2020. He is expected to take a year off from football but plans to enroll as a full-time student in 2021 and join the Cowboys as a walk on.
Gunnar led Stillwater to the state championship game and threw for 3,481 yards with 47 touchdowns and three interceptions. Gunnar is walking on at OSU despite receiving an offer from Eastern Michigan and generating interest from other schools.