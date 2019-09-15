The Oklahoma State offense didn’t have its best game at Tulsa on Saturday, but there wasn’t any shortage of highlight plays.
Running back Chuba Hubbard scored on a 75-yard sprint on the first play of the game. His second touchdown came on a 30-yard dash on the following series. Hubbard’s final TD came on a 33-yard run late in the fourth quarter. He racked up 138 yards on those three plays alone -- and his 75-yarder wasn’t even the longest play of the game.
Receiver Tylan Wallace scored on the third-longest play in OSU history with a 90-yard reception from quarterback Spencer Sanders late in the third quarter. The Cowboys scored five touchdowns in the 40-21 win at Tulsa. All five of them went for 27 yards or longer against the toughest defense OSU has faced this season.
This year’s defense is arguably the best defense Tulsa has put on the field since 2012, and the Golden Hurricane still couldn’t stop the big plays from happening. However, OSU’s 40 points were the lowest scoring total against Tulsa in the Gundy era.
Gundy had coached against the Golden Hurricane three times as a head coach heading into Saturday. He hadn’t scored less than 59 points in any of those three games. The 19-point margin was also the closest game between the two schools with Gundy at the helm. Gundy and Hubbard gave credit to the Tulsa defense after the game.
“We definitely thought they were a good team,” said Hubbard, who finished with a career-high 256 yards and three touchdowns. “We saw how they played against Michigan State and San Jose State. We knew they were going to be a challenge. Obviously, I didn’t feel like we played our best football, but they gave us a good challenge.”
The big plays seem to keep rolling in even when the offense isn’t playing at its best. The Cowboys are three games into the season and have scored a touchdown on at least one play longer than 50 yards in each game. Hubbard broke for a 53-yarder in the season opener at Oregon State and the Cowboys had three passes go for big gains in the home opener against McNeese State.
Wallace scored on a 69-yard reception and a 75-yard reception from Sanders in the home opener. Backup quarterback Dru Brown connected with Braydon Johnson on a 69-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys three scores from at least 69 yards.
No matter the flow of the game, breaking for break big plays is a part of the Cowboys DNA. Much of that can be credited to Wallace’s yards after the catch.
Wallace’s ability to gain large chunks of yards after the catch has allowed him to lead all FBS receivers with 390 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Wallace has 15 receptions, and his 26 yards per catch is the highest average of any FBS receiver with at least six catches on the season.
Hubbard has already set new career highs in two of the three games this season. His last career-high of 221 yards in the season opener didn’t make it past Week 3 and it wouldn’t be a surprise if his performance at Tulsa gets outshined gets dethroned by the end of the season.
Hubbard only rushed the ball eight times for 44 yards in Week 2, but his two career games in Week 1 and Week 3 puts him at the top of the FBS leaderboard with 521 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
The Cowboys can rely on Wallace and Hubbard to break free for an easy score consistently throughout this season. That will be a major help for OSU in conference play, especially during a game where the offense might be struggling. The Cowboys will be looking to break for a 50-yarder at No. 12 Texas next weekend.