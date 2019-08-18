Mike Gundy is the 22nd head coach to ever coach the Oklahoma State program. He has established a consistent winning culture in Stillwater and accumulated several milestones along the way.
Here is a look at where Gundy stacks up against other OSU head coaches in tenure, number of wins and win percentage.
Years coaching: 15th season
Gundy is entering his 15th season as the Oklahoma State football coach which is four years longer than any other coach in the history of the program. Jim Lookabaugh, who coached the Cowboys from 1939-1949, is tied with Pat Jones in second with 11 seasons. Jones coached the Cowboys from 1984-1994.
Only Gundy knows how much longer he will continue coaching, but he continues to create distance between him and the other coaches with each season moving forward.
Number of wins: 121
Gundy went 4-7 in his first year as head coach and hasn’t had a losing season since. He’s had six seasons with 10 or more wins, including an 11-2 record in 2010 followed by a 12-1 record in 2011. Gundy posted a 10-3 record four out of five years before last year’s 7-6 record.
Jones’ 62 wins are the closest to Gundy’s mark and he needs just three more wins to double Jones’ number. The three coaches before Gundy coached a combined 21 seasons and their combined total wins still falls one game short of Gundy’s.
Win percentage: 0.672
Gundy’s career record as the OSU head coach is 121-59. The only coach who has a higher win percentage than him is Lynn O. Waldorf who coached the Cowboys from 1929-1933. Waldorf’s career coaching record at OSU is 34-10-7 which gives him a .735 win percentage.
Gundy will have coached OSU three times longer than Waldorf after this season. His 180 coached games are far more than Waldorf’s 51 games.
Bowl game appearances: 13
The head coaches before Gundy combined for 16 bowl game appearances before he took over in 2005. Gundy didn’t make a bowl game his first season but has taken the Cowboys to 13 consecutive bowl games.
The expectation is that this year will be the 14th consecutive bowl appearance. By the time Gundy is finished coaching, he will have more than doubled OSU’s bowl appearances from when he first started.