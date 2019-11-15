The last time Mike Gundy and Les Miles were coaching in the same game was in the 2004 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
Miles was the Oklahoma State head coach and Gundy was his offensive coordinator in the 33-7 loss to Oklahoma State. Miles left for LSU after the 2004 season and Gundy was promoted to head coach.
Both coaches have done well since Miles’ departure. Miles won a 2007 national championship with LSU, and Gundy has become the most successful coach in OSU history.
Miles, who is in his first year with Kansas, will be coaching in Boone Pickens Stadium for the first time in 15 years when the No. 25 Cowboys host the Jayhawks at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“I miss the place,” Miles said about Oklahoma State. “I think it’s a great place with great people. … I respect my time there and the people that I met.”
Miles is one win from leading Kansas to its best record since going 5-7 in 2009. He will be trying to get his fourth win of the season on the home field of his former team.
Kansas is 3-6 overall, 1-5 in the Big 12; OSU is 6-3, 3-3.
“They seem like they’re doing a good job, and I’m happy for him,” Gundy said. “It’ll be good to see him again. … Les played a big role in my career in offensive football with things that I’ve learned. We do a lot of the stuff that he taught me today.”
Miles said during Big 12 Media Days that he had a better talent base at KU than he did when he arrived at OSU. Miles has done a solid job in his first year at KU, but the Jayhawks may not have enough talent to overcome the Cowboys on Saturday.
OSU has the nation’s leading rusher in Heisman Trophy candidate Chuba Hubbard. The Cowboys have the nation’s No. 9-ranked rushing offense, while Kansas has the No. 126 rushing defense.
The Jayhawks will also have a hard time keeping up with OSU’s 37.1 points per game.
Although OSU is a 17.5-point favorite, Gundy recognized the progress Miles has made during his first year on the job with the Jayhawks.
“It looks like over the last month they’re playing considerably better,” Gundy said. “They could have won at Texas. They’ve played better and started to move the ball and score some points.
“We all know in this league you have to move the ball and score points. So he’s made adjustments there, and it looks like to me he’s doing fine.”