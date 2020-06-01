Oklahoma State wide receiver Landon Wolf (right) is aided in stretching at the beginning of practice March 9, 2020. The Cowboys started spring practice Monday. The team ran through drills for approximately two and a half hours at the Sherman E. Smith Training Facility on the OSU campus in Stillwater. EVAN LEWIS/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State wide receiver Landon Wolf signs an autograph for Carson Seabolt, 10, of Perry, after the Oklahoma State Spring Game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, April 28, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State facilities will be available to athletes staring June 15 for voluntary workouts, but Cowboys players have had to find ways to stay in shape on their own during the past few months.
When strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass spoke during a phone interview roughly a week ago about the challenges he is facing with keeping athletes on track with their training, he said the fact local gyms are reopening made it easier for his players to access the proper training materials.
Although gyms are accessible now, many of them weren’t available for players during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Glass said he has been sending out workout plans to his players at the beginning of each week.
Some OSU players never missed a beat during the pandemic because they had access to the proper resources to continue their typical workouts. Others may have only had access to their back yards.
“We communicate with them at least the beginning of each week,” Glass said. “I send a new workout to them at the beginning of each week and try to lay out the conditioning plans and speed development stuff. Everybody’s workouts we try to customize for what they have the capability to utilize for whatever access they can get.”
OSU receiver Landon Wolf has been back in Tulsa during this time and said he’s been part of a group of local athletes who have been using each other’s resources and training together. Oklahoma defensive back Patrick Fields is included in that group.
“That’s like one of my best friends,” Wolf said. “It’s funny because we’re rivals. OU and OSU are rivals but since we were young we’ve been friends and we’re friends now. So we train together every morning. Just being able to push and encourage each other even though we know we’re rivals.”
Wolf said he and his group of Tulsa athletes have all been going through the proper health protocols while working out at the gym but they had to pull together what they had before the gyms reopened.
“At the beginning, everybody was trying to find who had free weights, who had dumbbells, who had footballs. What fields were open and what not to get work done. But in the last few weeks, we’ve all been able to train and we’ve all been going to a gym called SPI.”
“I think that’s one of the best things that’ll come out of this pandemic and this time is that our Tulsa athletes — whether it’s high school players or college players that are here instead of on campus or players that have been in the league — everybody’s kind of working together and working in the same spaces. Everybody is able to intertwine with each other for a period of time that we’ve never had. It’s really cool to see how everybody in Tulsa is kind of encouraging each other and showing love and support. It’s helping us progress in the right direction.”
Wolf stayed in shape with running and body-weight workouts before the gyms reopened. He went through workouts that involved activities such as pushups that only used his body weight.
“Whether it’s pushups or different exercises that can get you right without weights because we didn’t have weights at the time," Wolf said. "So doing that and then you can run anywhere so just trying to find open fields in the neighborhoods to run and things like that is what we were doing before gyms opened up to the level they are now.”
Wolf said the workouts sent by Glass were helpful because he sent workouts to players for those who had access to gyms and workouts that focused on lunges, pushups, crunches and pullups for athletes who didn’t have adequate resources.
“That’s been the big challenge because we’ve had a myriad from I don’t have anything but my back yard to I can get to a park and utilize some stuff there or get to a track, Glass said. “So every one of them has got some unique challenges. What they’ve got capabilities to utilize now, as of three weeks ago there has been a little bit of a shift. So we’re always having to re-customize their workouts.”
The Cowboys are two weeks away from being able to use their OSU facilities again, so Wolf and his teammates are slowly getting back to some type of normalcy that they’re used to. Staying in shape and being ready for when practice finally resumes has been the goal for the whole team, Wolf said.
“Especially our offense knowing how fast we move,” Wolf said. “It’s everyone coming back in tip-top shape so we can pick up where we left off and never skip a beat.”
OSU holds pep rally for football team at Student Union
