The current state of college sports has given college football coaches across the country more time than usual to participate in activities not involving their programs.
Coaches would usually be in the middle of spring practices, but the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing teams from practicing. College sports have come to a halt since the NCAA canceled spring sports and winter sports postseasons. The effects of the virus are now bleeding into fall sports.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy spoke with the media for the first time since the outbreak during a teleconference call Tuesday. Gundy talked for an hour and appeared optimistic about the chances of starting the college football season on time.
OSU’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 3 against Oregon State, and instead of spending hours inside the practice facility like he normally would, Gundy has been spending extra time working on his farm and staying informed on COVID-19 updates through his morning news.
“Everybody’s getting a little bit of cabin fever,” Gundy said. “Obviously, I’m not a guy who likes to stay home. My ranch has helped me. I’ve been able to farm, which has kept me busy. I have teen-aged boys at home, and it’s not easy to keep young people at home.”
Gundy starts his day by watching the news. He has even found a new station he likes to watch in One America News Network. After about an hour of morning news, Gundy heads out to work on the farm.
Gundy doesn’t usually start putting in work on the farm until July, but this year’s circumstances have made things a little different. He is planting wheat, sunflowers and milo, and he grows hay.
“I’ve never had a chance to actually do planting during the spring because I’m working,” Gundy said. “From that standpoint, I’m trying to stay positive and make things the best we can make them. So I get to go out and plant and drive a tractor and do all that stuff which I enjoy doing.”
Gundy has also found some time to watch a couple of TV shows. He’s gotten into the show “Dateline” on NBC.
“All of those true-life stories, I’ve kind of gotten into those now,” Gundy said. “I don’t do a lot of Netflix because my 15-year-old (Gage), who has gotten back into Fortnite now because of this … he’s using all of our juice now on our Wi-Fi.”
OSU basketball standout Lindy Waters hopped online and played with Gage a few days ago. Gundy doesn’t get in on the video games, but he spends time with Gage and 18-year-old son Gunnar during football workouts.
Gundy said Gunnar has been training for two years and already knows how to train himself. Gunnar controls his diet and knows how to monitor his workouts, Gundy said. He has now moved on to training Gage.
“I get them both in there two or three times a week and grind them,” Gundy said. “I brought a grease board home and in the kitchen, I’ve got it up there. I grind them with football. It gives me a chance to coach football and, two, it makes them miserable, so I do it.”
Although Gundy isn’t holding practices with his team, he said he is confident his players are also doing their jobs staying in shape. COVID-19 has forced many people throughout the country to change how they go about their daily work routines, including the OSU football staff. Gundy has communicated with offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass to make sure the players and staff know what is expected of them while at home. Gundy expects his players to do what they need to in order to stay in shape on their own.
Gundy is optimistic about the possibility of resuming football activities by May 1, but right now he and his staff are doing all they can to keep things on track from home.
“Kasey Dunn is a coordinator, Jim Knowles is a coordinator (and) Rob Glass is a coordinator,” Gundy said. “Everybody has to do their job. That’s what I talked about earlier. Because of our culture here that we’ve created, I don’t have any issues with them. I’ve asked them to do their job. I’m doing my job and staying home, and farming, and working out and we’re coaching football at the house. That about wraps it up for me.”