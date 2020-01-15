Oklahoma State linebacker Kevin Henry announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal.
“I am forever blessed with the relationships I built at OSU,” Henry said in his Twitter post. “I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Thank you Oklahoma State University for everything you’ve done for me!”
Henry is a redshirt senior who was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA in October. Henry, who has overcome multiple injuries at OSU, played in 12 of the Cowboys’ 13 games this season.
He finished the year with 23 tackles, one forced fumble and a pass deflection to help OSU finish 8-5. Henry played in 10 games in 2018 and only played one game in 2017 because of an injury. He saw action in all 13 games of the 2016 season as a redshirt freshman.