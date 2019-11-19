STILLWATER — After having a strong performance against Tulsa in the 2017 season opener, Oklahoma State linebacker Kevin Henry felt that it was going to be his year.
Unfortunately for Henry, that year was taken from him after suffering a season-ending ACL injury the following week.
“It was kind of rough,” Henry said in a video by OSU released on Twitter. “I felt like that was the year I was going to take off and the team was going to take off and it was a setback that really hit me.”
The Cowboys finished 10-3, capping their season with a win over Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl. Henry’s injury robbed him of his sophomore year, but the NCAA gave that year back to the fifth-year senior by granting him a sixth year of eligibility in October.
“I was excited. It’s another year to play football,” Henry said. “Like I said in the video, you don’t have that many years to play, so I want to take advantage of every year that I get. …Once I finally found out, I got to calling everyone and letting everyone know that I got another year to play football. Everyone was excited.”
No one was happier to hear about Henry’s sixth year than his mother Diane, especially since his injury nearly caused him to give up football.
“It was tough because I was playing a major role on the team and everyone liked me,” Henry said of his sophomore year. “And it just went from being so high to being so low, so it was kind of tough on me. I just had to dig deep because I just wanted to give it all up.”
“The roughest patch of the ACL recovery is the beginning because you can’t do anything physical. The only thing you’re doing is basically just stretching. That’s the most painful thing about it. So I kind of was like, 'man I don’t want to do this no more'.”
Henry had been playing football since middle school, so hearing that he was contemplating walking away from the sport was also tough for his mother.
“I was kind of on the depressed level not knowing if he was going to be 100 afterward,” Diane said. “But I do a lot of praying and I prayed for him because I know what he loves to do.”
“I used to call him every day, like, 'are you feeling better? How is it going?' and so on. But I knew he would overcome it because he’s determined. He’s one that’s gonna not give up. I don’t know why he felt like giving up but he’s one that never gave up.”
Henry credits his family and his teammates for helping him keep going when he didn’t even want to go to treatment. He wouldn’t have been made it through without them, he said.
“It’s important because you feel that family nature,” Henry said. “It just feels like you’ve got people that care about you and that’ll help you because when you’re injured and you’re taken away from the game that you love, you feel like you don’t have anything.”
Henry worked his way back to full health before having to deal with a groin injury for most of the 2018 season but still saw action in 10 games.
He’s played in nine of the 10 games this year and has another full schedule of games to compete in next season. This season, Henry has 19 tackles -- 13 solo, 6 assisted. He had two solo tackles in Saturday's win over Kansas.
He also became the first in his family to receive a college degree, more than 600 miles away from home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“The fact that I went out of state where no (one) is here, I don’t have any help outside the football program,” Henry said. “It just made me who I am. Made me stronger, made me mentally stronger. It made me learn about a lot of things, living by yourself.”
Diane Henry's relationship with Danny Henderson, who was an OSU assistant coach at the time, made it easier for her to send one of her three children across state lines.
“He followed us from ninth grade all the way until Kevin graduated (high school),” Diane said. “That meant something to me. It meant that the school, they evidently cared and wanted him to play.
“That means the world to me,” Diane said of Henry graduating. “I’m so, so proud of him with that part of it. I mean, he’s dedicating himself and then he’s doing something he loves to do.”
OSU coach Mike Gundy said that success stories like Henry’s help make his job that much more enjoyable.
“He’s awesome for us,” Gundy said. “He loves Oklahoma State. He’s graduated, he’s come in, he’s worked hard, he’s tough, he’s overcome injuries. He’s been awesome for us. He’s a true success story so you’d like for him to be able to say, 'hey I can play again another year'.”