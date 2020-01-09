2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy consoles quarterback Dru Brown (6) following Oklahoma State's 24-21 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2019 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Dec 27, 2019. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy will be one of four coaches joining ESPNU’s Coaches Film Room broadcast of the 2020 College Football Playoff Championship game.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Monday and will be aired on ESPNU and the ESPN app. The other three coaches joining Gundy in their analysis of No. 1 LSU vs. No. 3 Clemson are TCU coach Gary Patterson, Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason and Boston College coach Jeff Hafley.

The four coaches will provide real-time analysis during the game. It’s the second time in three years that Gundy has been invited to the show. He joined the show during the 2018 championship between Alabama and Georgia.

Gundy led the Cowboys to an 8-5 record and OSU qualified for its 14th consecutive bowl game appearance. The Cowboys lost 24-21 to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.

