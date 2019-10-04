After facing a methodical, run-heavy offense in Kansas State, Oklahoma State is preparing for a faster-paced offense at Texas Tech on Saturday.
Backup quarterback Jett Duffey will get the start for the Red Raiders in the 11 a.m. kickoff at Jones AT&T Stadium. Starting QB Alan Bowman is out with a shoulder injury. Duffey saw significant playing time last year and was the first quarterback to lead Texas Tech in rushing since 1973.
He will be trying to give the Red Raiders a home win against OSU for the first time since 2008. The Cowboys have won five consecutive games in Lubbock.
Duffey’s ability to run adds an extra layer for the Oklahoma State defense, but the No. 21-ranked Cowboys have had plenty of practice going against their own quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders is the third-leading rusher in FBS with 380 yards.
“It’s just like if we were preparing for Spencer Sanders,” safety Tre Sterling agreed. “We’ve seen it all winter, all spring and all fall camp. We’re just focusing on not getting out-leveraged by anybody. That’s really the main key to stopping the quarterback from getting past us.”
K-State and OSU combined for 124 plays last week with the Wildcats having 55 offensive snaps. That’s the fewest number of snaps by an OSU opponent this season. The Cowboys can expect a faster tempo for the Duffey-led Tech offense. The OSU defense changed its preparation for the occasion.
“In practice last week, we were more about focusing on slowed down pacing kind of offense,” Sterling said. “We have sped things up this week against the offense, trying to get more reps in, that’s just the style they play. We are doing repeating plays after plays and trying to play hurry-up offense.”
The Red Raiders may have a faster-paced offense than K-State, but fast is how the OSU offense always plays. Cowboy back Logan Carter said the offense doesn’t need to do anything differently against Texas Tech, except turn its field goals into touchdowns.
OSU kicked a combined seven field goals in the past past two games after kicking three in the first three.
“We have the nation’s leading rusher and one of the leading receivers (Tylan Wallace) in the nation,” Carter said. “I don’t think the offense has any issue other than getting it across the goal line, but that’s something the coaches will fix and we have faith in ourselves.”