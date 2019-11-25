Hubbard named Walker Award finalist
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, who leads the nation in nearly every rushing stat, is one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award given to the best FBS running back in the country.
Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin and J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State are the other finalists.
Hubbard, who has 1,832 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, has more yards after 11 games than six of the past 12 backs to win the Heisman Trophy. He has 147 more rushing yards than Taylor and 386 more than Dobbins. He leads both in rushing touchdowns and receiving yards.
The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast its votes on Dec. 3 and the winner will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards aired on ESPN on Dec. 12. The award will be presented to the winner at the Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet on Feb. 21.
Hubbard is 55 yards shy of second place on the OSU all-time list for rushing yards in a single season. Terry Miller, who rushed for 1,887 yards in 1976, is currently in second. Barry Sanders’ FBS record of 2,850 rushing yards during the 1988 season is out of reach, but Hubbard is within striking distance of a top-10 rushing season in FBS history.
Brown earns Big 12 honors
Quarterback Dru Brown was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after leading the Cowboys to a 20-13 win at West Virginia in his first start since the 2017 season.
Brown, a Hawaii graduate transfer, had his first start as a Cowboy following a thumb injury to Spencer Sanders. He threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers on 22-of-29 passing.
“He handled himself better than what I thought,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said on Monday. “But I don’t know what I thought. I don’t know what I had to base it on. I just said, 'OK, you’re starting for the first time ever in a Big 12 game and you’re playing on the road, a tough place to play at times'.”
Brown redshirted last season and learned the system behind Taylor Cornelius and has been playing the backup role all year after Sanders won the starting spot during the offseason.
Brown has completed 35-of-47 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions this season. His biggest test will be in this week’s Bedlam game when the Cowboys host Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Saturday to end the regular season.
Gundy gives short history lesson on Sooners
When Gundy was asked about Oklahoma’s offense on Monday, his response included a little history lesson on Oklahoma football. Gundy said he was up until 2:30 a.m. researching and crunching numbers. He shared them at the press conference.
“Most of y’all are too young,” Gundy told the media. “But guys who have been around for a while, I’m going to give you some numbers and see if anybody can do this. I’ve got a prize if anybody can tell me what the answer is.”
Gundy called out seven random numbers ranging from 105 to 140. He took an extended pause before calling out the eighth number, 180. The first seven numbers were the average number of carries in a single-season of different Oklahoma quarterbacks dating back to Thomas Lott’s 137 average carriers in the 1970s to last year’s 140 carries by Kyler Murray.
Jalen Hurts has 180 carries with at least three games left to play. Gundy used those numbers to illustrate what the OSU defense has to do this week — stop Hurts.
“Four-hundred and forty-four of their offensive plays have been him either throwing it or carrying it,” Gundy said. “The next closest guy on their team has 114, so take those numbers into account. …It’s a one-man show. This is a triple-option team and it’s just disguised as a spread. You’ve got to tackle him, you’ve got to make plays on him.”
Defense prepares for OU offense
Some of OSU’s key players, from Amen Ogbongbemiga to Tre Sterling and multiple defensive linemen, have been dealing with injuries throughout the year.
Gundy said Monday that the week leading into the Kansas game was the first time that everybody on defense was able to practice.
“We’re healthy on defense now for the first time this year,” he said.
The Cowboys are getting ready to play the No. 1-ranked offense in FBS when it hosts OU Saturday and the defense is playing its best football of the season. The 20-13 win at West Virginia ended a four-game streak of at least one takeaway for the Cowboys. The defense had a combined 10 takeaways in the previous three games.
The OU offense has committed 10 turnovers in its last four games with at least two turnovers in each. Oklahoma State will have to create a few extra possessions with some takeaways to try and end Oklahoma’s playoff hopes this weekend.