Spring practice started for the Oklahoma State football team on Monday in Stillwater and the Cowboys seemed excited to be back on the field.
“It’s the fun part of what we do, to get out and coach the players,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “No pads but it’s good to be out there and move around. …The players have had a fantastic offseason. I’ve been very impressed with them. I think they’re in excellent shape right now.”
The coaching staff and a few players spoke with the media after practice. Here are three takeaways from the first day:
Rattay helping Sanders stay in the pocket
Redshirt sophomore Spencer Sanders completed his first year as a starter for OSU last season. He showed his dual-threat ability by rushing for 628 yards, as well as throwing for 2,065 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
New quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay is helping Sanders focus on making better throws and staying in the pocket.
“I’m trying to work on his mechanics throwing the football, his mechanics inside the pocket,” Rattay said. “I told him, listen, I want you in the pocket and then when things break down I want you to go do what you do. If the pocket is clean, I want you to stay in there. I want you to go through the reads and make accurate throws.”
Monday was just the first day of spring practice, but Sanders said he has already taken a huge step. Sanders said he didn’t leave the pocket at all during practice.
“He’s helped me stable my base and just deliver and be accurate,” Sanders said of Rattay. “Last year I was very inaccurate a bunch of times and today I feel like I made a huge step of keeping my base and not hopping in the pocket. Not escaping the pocket and just letting the play develop and knowing where to go with the ball.”
Murray has high expectations for the defense
The Cowboys have a lot of weapons returning on the offensive side of the ball. The nation’s leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard, decided to come back to Stillwater and receiver Tylan Wallace is coming back from a knee injury.
OSU has a talented quarterback in Sanders and a nice receiving corps alongside Wallace. However, senior defensive lineman Cameron Murray doesn’t want people to forget the talent returning on defense.
“I feel like around here offense is the main thing for people,” Murray said. “But I want this year to be the defense making plays and winning ball games.”
OSU has 23 lettermen returning on defense. The unit took major strides last season and helped the Cowboys win a couple of games down the stretch. There are high expectations heading into this year.
“I feel like it’s very exciting,” Murray said. “I just feel like we’ve just got to live up to the hype and come out working every day and just get back to what we do best and how we do it. Last year we made real good strides toward the end of the season. I feel like building on that going into next year, that’ll be a big experience for us to do and a great way to win games on defense.”
Staff has high hopes for Johnson
Wallace returning from last year’s season-ending injury is a major boost for OSU. Braydon Johnson stepping up in Wallace’s absence has also allowed the coaching staff to recognize his talents heading into this season.
Johnson caught a combined 12 passes for 223 yards in the final three games of the season as a redshirt sophomore. He caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M.
“Now you have his speed on the other side of the field from Wallace,” Gundy said.” So he’s a threat if they want to play the safety over Tylan, which a lot of people do, then we have to use (Johnson) and his speed. We wouldn’t know that right now if it wasn’t for him making plays last year so it’s pretty cool."