OSU notebook
Gundy: Texas A&M as best 7-5 team in NCAA history
Oklahoma State is headed to the Texas Bowl to compete against an old familiar foe, Texas A&M. The Cowboys have the superior record at 8-4, but OSU coach Mike Gundy gave the 7-5 Aggies high praise in a teleconference call.
“I think they’re the best 7-5 team in the history of the NCAA, in my opinion,” Gundy said.
Gundy named all five of the Aggies’ losses by the rankings of the teams that beat them. Clemson, Alabama and LSU were all ranked No. 1 when they played Texas A&M. The two other losses were against No. 4 Georgia and No. 8 Auburn.
Gundy said Texas A&M is definitely a top-20 team in the country.
“It’ll be a great challenge for us,” Gundy said. “We’ll have to get to work as soon as possible. We’ll have to have great preparation and we’ll have to play a very good game against a very, very good team.”
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher didn't use the Aggies' tough schedule as an excuse.
“We’ve had a very tough schedule, but you are what your record is,” Fisher said. “We’ve got to find a way to win those games, but I think we do have a good football team. I appreciate Mike saying thatm but at the same time, we’ve got to win those and get over those. They have a heck of a football team themselves.”
Gundy is optimistic about Sanders, Hubbard
Gundy was asked about the possibility of starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and running back Chuba Hubbard playing in the bowl game and he seemed optimistic about both players.
Sanders missed the past two games after injuring his thumb against Kansas. Gundy said that Sanders’ follow-up exam is Monday or Tuesday and that he thinks there is a good chance that Sanders might be released to play.
“He would miss half of our bowl prep," Gundy said. “But there is a chance that they would release him 100% sometime around the 16th or 17th, we’re not for sure.”
Questions still surround Hubbard’s decision to play in the bowl game. The nation’s leading rusher hasn’t publicly announced his decision, but Gundy said he expects to have him next week and next season.
“I haven’t talked to him about it, but I would expect him to play in this game,” Gundy said. “I think he’ll be playing next year, too. How’s that?”
Gundy misses the old Big 12
OSU and Texas A&M will share the same field for the first time since 2011. The Aggies used to be a member of the Big 12 Conference before they left for the SEC.
Gundy said he misses the original Big 12 that included Texas A&M. He’ll get a chance to revisit to cap off the 2019 season.
“I thought that they were a great fit in this league,” Gundy said about the Aggies. “I thought Missouri was a great fit, just like Nebraska. I’m very traditional. I like the old Big Eight, but the original Big 12, I thought, was pretty cool, so I just miss having those teams in the league.”
Said Fisher: “I understand where Mike’s coming from because his whole time growing up A&M was there and that was a rivalry for him. And, of course, by location and everything it is a good fit, but I think getting to the SEC has really been beneficial for A&M.”
-- Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World