Special uniforms Saturday
One of the first things Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy addressed when he stepped to the podium for Monday's press conference was the special uniforms his team will wear for Saturday's game against Kansas.
Nike offered OSU an opportunity to represent the Folds of Honor and the military. Gundy said the answer was a no-brainer for him but it was Justin Williams and the OSU equipment staff who put it all together.
“You guys know how I feel about people willing to put their life on the line and fight on a daily basis for the freedom of this country,” Gundy said. “I think it’s pretty cool for us to be able to represent and show them our support.”
Bradford hired as director of recruiting
Gundy also announced that Todd Bradford has been hired as the director of recruiting. Monday was his first official day on the job.
Bradford isn’t new to the OSU family. He was the linebackers coach during the first couple of years of the Gundy era before becoming the defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi. He was on the staff from 2005-07.
“He bounced around a few places and was out one year,” Gundy said of Bradford. “He was in private business and we brought him back in recruiting so he’s on board with us.”
Gundy praised Bradford for his work ethic in recruiting while working for OSU the first time. Gundy said Bradford was able to sign a variety of different players from different backgrounds and environments. Some of Bradford's coaching destinations included BYU, Maryland, Wisconsin and Kansas.
“Obviously recruiting is important,” Gundy said. “I felt like we needed somebody that had been on the road and recruited and coached. It’s so important to try to evaluate the very best we can.
“Todd has been on the road recruiting. He’s been in a number of organizations. He’s been successful, he’s been reliable, he’s a good evaluator. He knows almost every coach in the Dallas, Fort Worth area and East Texas during his time when he was recruiting here. I think he’s a good addition for us.”
Gundy’s take on scholarship rule
A question about the proposal from the University of Kansas regarding the college football scholarship situation allowed Gundy an opportunity to share his thoughts on the matter.
College programs are allowed to have 85 total scholarship players on the team at one time, and are allowed to sign 25 scholarship players each year. The high use of the transfer portal by today’s players has thrown an extra wrinkle into the scholarship system.
“The more players that move on the portal, you’re going to have to be able to replace them,” Gundy said. “The NCAA is going to have to get it together.”
Teams who lose more than 25 players in a given season are still required to sign a maximum of 25 players. Players going into the transfer portal at the last minute are forcing some teams to lose more than 25 players in a year.
Gundy offered his thoughts on how to fix the issue so that teams will have a full roster of 85 scholarship players even after losing guys to the transfer portal.
“I have no issues with the portal, but we have to be able to balance numbers,” Gundy said. “…Here is what needs to happen, however many go out, based on what we said we can have in the portal, I’m good. We need to bring that many more in and I need somebody to tell me why that won’t work.”