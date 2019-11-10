Monday is Veterans Day and the Oklahoma State football team honor veterans with special uniforms against Kansas on Saturday.
The Cowboys partnered with Nike to design the uniforms that include Military/ROTC Appreciation, Cowboy Battalion, folds of honor and symbolic colors and graphics.
Oklahoma State released photos of the uniform on Sunday with a comment from coach Mike Gundy.
“I have great respect for the people in our armed forces and am excited to honor them for what they do for our country,” Gundy said. “These uniforms are a good reminder to our players – and to all of us – the price these people pay every day to protect our freedom.”
The official military base crest of the Cowboy Battalion is on the right sleeve of the special uniforms and the American flag is on the left sleeve. The crest is meant to represent the OSU history of fostering service through its ROTC program.
Players will not have their last names listed on the back of their jerseys. The Cowboys will have the words “Cowboy Battalion” printed on the back, instead. Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members. The Folds of Honor logo is represented on the helmet and jersey of the uniform.