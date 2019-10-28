STILLWATER — Mike Gundy told his Oklahoma State players the day after the Cowboys' 45-27 loss to Baylor (Oct. 19) that they needed to work harder that week, in preparation for Iowa State, than they did the week before.
“That doesn’t guarantee any victories,” The OSU coach said on Monday, “But it guarantees you that when you go out on the field Saturday, you play as hard as you can, you’ll feel good about the work you put in during the game.”
Gundy’s message may not guarantee a win every time but it got OSU a 34-27 win over a No. 23-ranked Iowa State team on Saturday. The win couldn’t have come at a better moment for the Cowboys. They had lost two consecutive games and were in jeopardy of suffering their third straight loss for the first time in four seasons.
Last season’s 7-6 record was considered a down year for OSU and a loss to Iowa State would have given the Pokes a worse record after eight games than it had last year. OSU is 5-3 after beating the Cyclones. That’s the same record it started with a year ago.
Beating its second top-25 opponent of the year could be what the Cowboys needed to refocus for the remaining four games of the regular season. OSU has a 2-2 record against ranked teams this season and Gundy said the win at Iowa State was a gratifying one.
“I’m glad they had success because I can say I told you so,” Gundy said of his players. “If you work hard and just stay the course, good things will happen. Yes, sometimes in situations, those can be more gratifying than being 10-0 and winning a game because you’re trying to keep everybody going.”
The OSU defense looked highly motivated against the Cyclones. The defense tied a season-high of 88 snaps and defended a season-high of 62 pass attempts from Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. The Cowboys responded with three interceptions and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel set a single-game record with six pass deflections.
Safety Malcolm Rodriguez’s interception return for a touchdown with 6:47 remaining provided the score that eventually won the game for OSU.
“I told them (that) this is how we’ve won games and built this program for the last 10 years,” Gundy said. “Being on the road, having our backs against the wall, coming out and staying together. There is nobody there except Iowa State and finding a way to win in the end and that’s what they did. That’s what we used to do here for a long time and so I told them this is how it should feel.”
OSU is hoping to have a similar feeling of satisfaction following its next game. The Cowboys host TCU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with the Horned Frogs coming off an impressive 37-27 win against Texas.
“I’m excited about this game because I think TCU is really good on defense,” Gundy said. “When we go to play these games, it’s fun for me. The challenge of the X’s and O’s and me trying to get the players ready to play is enjoyable for me. I put all I can into it each week and I enjoy watching them on game day.”