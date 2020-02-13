Oklahoma State and Nebraska have agreed to a home-and-home series that will start in 2034.
The Cowboys will travel on Lincoln on Sept. 16, 2034, and will play Nebraska at home the following season. OSU and Nebraska used to play every year dating back to when the Big 12 Conference was the Big Eight Conference. The Cowboys and the Huskers shared the same conference from 1960-2010 before Nebraska joined the Big Ten.
Other future series that Oklahoma has agreed to are with Arizona State (2022 and 2023), Arkansas (2024, 2027, 2032 and 2033) and Oregon (2025 and 2026). The Cowboys also have an agreement play against Tulsa every year from 2024-31 after meeting in 2020 and 2021.
The Cowboys finished last year with an 8-5 record but OSU has national championship hopes heading into the upcoming season.
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387
