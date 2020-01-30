OSU football Pistol Pete

The Big 12 Conference announced a date change for two college football games over the Thanksgiving weekend, including one that affects Oklahoma State.

The Texas at Oklahoma State game will be moved from Saturday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Nov. 27. The West Virginia at Iowa State game also will be moved from that Saturday to Friday.

TV selections for the first three weeks of the season and any games not played on a Saturday are due to the Big 12 by June 1.

The Cowboys open the season at home against Oregon State on Sept. 3. They start the conference schedule at TCU on Oct. 3.

OSU finished last year with an 8-5 record and has expectations for a Big 12 championship this season after receiver Tylan Wallace and running back Chuba Hubbard decided to return instead of entering the NFL draft.

