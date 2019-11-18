STILLWATER — Kansas tried to run a trick play early in the second quarter of its 31-13 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday, but defensive end Trace Ford wasn’t fooled.
Kansas running back Pooka Williams received the handoff from quarterback Carter Stanley, then pitched the ball to backup quarterback Thomas MacVittie before running up the sideline for a pass. Ford, who was a step or two behind Williams, followed him up the sideline as MacVitte released the ball.
MacVittie tried to throw it over the top of Ford, which forced Ford to jump while turning his body to catch the first interception of his college career. Ford, a 6-foot-3, 227-pound freshman from Edmond, came to Stillwater as a top-10 recruit in the state of Oklahoma.
He was rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN and a four-star recruit by 247Sports coming out of Sante Fe High School. OSU coach Mike Gundy said Monday that he didn’t expect Ford to be this good as a true freshman.
“He hasn’t hit the wall,” Gundy said. “Most true freshmen that play as much as he has in games will hit a wall at some point. They just get tired. Practice is hard, it’s more than they’ve ever had. Lifting is difficult, the games are exhausting. The wear and tear of a season, school, all those things, and he’s handled himself really well.”
Ford earned himself a starting spot on the Cowboys defense and he’s already made it on the OSU season records watch list for quarterback hurries in his first year. Ford has six quarterback hurries this season, which ranks No. 5 on OSU's all-time list for a single season.
Current Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah holds the single-season school record with 19 quarterback hurries in 2015. Ford won’t get anywhere close to that record this season, but he is two hurries away from second place on the list.
Ford leads the team in QB hurries this year and is the only freshman in the top nine on the all-time single-season list. He also has 19 tackles, two sacks, and four pass breakups on the year.
Quarterback Spencer Sanders has spent many practices going against Ford, so he knows better than anybody how fast he can get to the quarterback.
“He’s pretty damn good getting off the ball,” Sanders said.
Ford also played baseball and basketball in high school. Gundy said he watched several of his baseball games and got to see the type of athlete he was in the outfield.
“He had good hand-eye coordination and could catch, and stole bases,” Gundy said, “You know he was stealing bases in high school so very, very impressive athlete and you saw that on Saturday.”
The Cowboys have two games left in the regular season, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday at West Virginia before hosting Oklahoma in Bedlam next week. OSU will end the season with its 14th consecutive bowl game and Gundy said the break ahead of the bowl might allow Ford to play even better than he has been.
“As he gets a break in a couple weeks, where he can catch his breath and then our practice routine is not near what it is during the season,” Gundy said. “He may even start to get a little better. That’s what happened to Kolby (Harvell-Peel) last year in the bowl game.”