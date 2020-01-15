Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) poses for a portrait during the Oklahoma State Football media day in Stillwater on August 3, 2019. MEGAN ROSS/Tulsa World

 Megan Ross

On the same day Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard announced his intended return back to Stillwater; an Edmonton car dealership posted a photo of the Canadian running back standing in front of a car.

The comments to go with the picture stated Hubbard “had the opportunity to drive the Genesis G90 executive sedan during his stay in Edmonton and he loved it.” Oklahoma State informed the Tulsa World the compliance team is aware of the social media post and is checking into the details.

​Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards this season.

It’s currently against NCAA rules for athletes to allow their name, picture or personal appearance to advertise the sale of any commercial products. But last October, the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow athletes to be paid for their image and likeness. The association hopes to have those rules in place by 2021.

A look at Chuba Hubbard's career

Tyler Lockett will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 All World Awards

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387