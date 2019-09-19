Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy has come a long way from having to be yelled at by coaches to perform on last year’s scout team.
OSU coach Mike Gundy said Lacy spent most of last year asleep. He was redshirted last season which gave him the year he needed to mature. Gundy said he can see the difference in Lacy’s attitude this season.
Lacy has made big enough strides to move into a starting role on the defensive line. He’s started all three games this season. He has eight tackles, a pass deflection and three quarterback hurries so far. Lacy tallied six tackles in the 40-21 win at Tulsa.
His performance earned him OSU’s defensive player of the game honors. The Cowboys are going to need similar production out of him at Texas on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., and OSU is trying to win its sixth consecutive game in Austin and its fifth game in a row against the Longhorns.
“I joked with him, he was immature last year and there were times I would have to chew on him pretty good when he was on scout team,” Gundy said of Lacy on Monday. “He made a good transition in the offseason.”
“He’s working harder, getting better. Got a long ways to go, but he has a good frame. His strength level’s coming up, and his intensity is considerably more than it was.”
Lacy — a 6-4, 265-pound athlete from Sachse, Texas — said last month trying to prove himself to the other guys during training camp was tough for him. Even he confessed the toughest part for him was his maturity level.
The Cowboys lost six players who combined for 107 career starts at the defensive line last year, so OSU needed some younger guys to mature quickly heading into this year. Lacy has been one of those guys. Sophomore Brock Martin, junior Cameron Murray, redshirt freshman Samuela Tuihalamaka and Lacy have all had their first three career starts this season. Lacy credited some of his improvement to his redshirt year.
“It really opened my eyes because coming in you don’t really understand the game and the speed of the game, how fast it’s going,” Lacy said. “Once you sit back and watch the guys in front of you, the older guys, and how they mentally prepare for the game, how they break down film. It’s just something different from high school.”
Lacy said he continues to stay tough on himself and understands he still has areas that need growth. What he is trying to improve on most is being more of a vocal leader.
One area Tulsa exploited in the entire OSU defense during the second quarter was fatigue.
The Cowboys defensive unit was gassed in the second period, and Lacy appeared exhausted at times in that quarter. The Golden Hurricane scored 14 unanswered points to end the second quarter with a 21-20 lead.
“In the second quarter I was hot,” Lacy said. “It was extremely hot out there on that field, but I just had to fight through it.”
Lacy and the rest of the defense caught a breather during halftime and shutout the Golden Hurricane in the final two quarters. Lacy said getting more game reps will help him become more comfortable taking more snaps as the season goes along. Playing against the Longhorns in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will push his fatigue to the limits.
“Defense has to be amazing because we have to keep (Texas quarterback) Sam Ehlinger contained,” Lacy said. “And then we just have to stop Texas’ weapons they have on the edges.”