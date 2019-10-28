Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez earned the Cowboys’ fifth weekly conference award this season when he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance at No. 23 Iowa State.
Rodriguez’s interception returned for a touchdown with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter provided the winning points in the 34-27 upset of the Cyclones. Rodriguez finished with a game-high 11 tackles to go with his pick-six and one pass breakup.
The 6-0, 205-pound athlete was moved from safety to linebacker towards the end of training camp and it has worked out well for the Cowboys. He is currently ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference with 8.3 tackles per game.