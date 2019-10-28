Malcolm Rodriguez

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Malcolm Rodriguez was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance at No. 23 Iowa State.

 Megan Ross

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez earned the Cowboys’ fifth weekly conference award this season when he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance at No. 23 Iowa State.

Rodriguez’s interception returned for a touchdown with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter provided the winning points in the 34-27 upset of the Cyclones. Rodriguez finished with a game-high 11 tackles to go with his pick-six and one pass breakup.

The 6-0, 205-pound athlete was moved from safety to linebacker towards the end of training camp and it has worked out well for the Cowboys. He is currently ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference with 8.3 tackles per game.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387