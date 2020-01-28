Oklahoma State receiver C.J. Moore announced through a Twitter post on Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal.
“I am appreciative of Oklahoma State and the football program, but God has a different plan for me,” Moore wrote in his post. “With that being said I would like to announce I will be entering the transfer portal and seeking a new home. Please respect my decision.”
The redshirt freshman appeared in five games this past year. He caught four passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns during OSU’s 8-5 season. Moore came to Oklahoma State as a four-star recruit out of Union High School. He also held offers from Miami, Fla., and Georgia. Moore is the third OSU receiver to enter the transfer portal. Receivers Patrick McKaufman and LC Greenwood entered the portal earlier this month. Linebacker Kevin Henry also entered the portal and landed at Tulane.
The Cowboys are returning receiver Tylan Wallace who suffered a season-ending knee injury after eight games. Dillon Stoner and Braydon Johnson are also returning back to the receiving corps. Stoner and Johnson made major strides in Wallace’s absence and should be major pieces next season.
